In Devon, work will be starting this winter to build access to more than 3,000 premises from Exeter to Silverton, almost 900 premises from Thurlestone to Salcombe, over 840 in Dawlish, more than 750 at Stover, over 700 in Dartmouth, more than 600 premises from Marldon to Combe Fishacre, and over 130 premises from Roborough to Elfordleigh.