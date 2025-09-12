Youth activities and sports in Tavistock have been given a boost with new charity awards.
Young girl cricket and football players, underprivileged tennis players, swimmers, military cadets and Olympic hopefuls will all benefit from improved access to their chosen activity with the Tavistock Rotary Club funds.
Wally Lake, president of Tavistock Rotary, said: “We believe in the power of young people to bring about change. That’s why we’re proud to have awarded youth grants that directly support their ideas, passions and leadership.”
This year, following receipt of funds from the estate of the late Dr Bernard Raeke, Tavistock Rotary has provided funding to several individuals and youth-serving projects around Tavistock. These grants are designed to empower individuals or groups aged 11-20 to launch initiatives that address issues they care about.
Among the recipients is Tavistock Swimming Club which has been given a grant to cover courses for teenage coaches and club membership for less advantaged swimmers.
Caroline Furze, Tavistock Swimming Club chair, said: “We are very grateful to the rotary club for choosing us for this funding and are excited about the opportunity.
“Assistant coaches are invaluable in helping to support younger swimmers in a session. The role is ideally suited to older teenagers who swim, because their experience helps them explain things to others and it inspires the youngsters to work with people whom they also see swimming in competitions.
“The teenagers learn teamwork, communication skills and the joy of making a difference and for some it is the start of a career in swim coaching or teaching.”
“Funding is also to provide free places in the club for two children whose families would not otherwise be able to afford it. This is fantastic because our ambition is to make club membership as accessible as possible. We are looking for children who love swimming, can swim and have the commitment to attend at least weekly.
“We'd love any children who meet that description to get in touch and will be running a free taster course this autumn to reach those who might be unsure.”
Other groups receiving grants include Tavistock Tennis Club, for equipment and funding for courses for teenagers who cannot afford to join a tennis club, and Tavistock Army Cadet Force for less advantaged cadets. Tavistock Community Football Club and Tavistock Cricket Club have also received grants to increase girls’ participation. And an unusual new collaboration between a circus school and Tavistock College has also benefited.
The rotary club also gave four individual grants for an educational trip, sporting equipment and training to enable one young person to continue their Olympic dream.
Wally Lake added: “Investing in young people isn't just about funding their dreams—it's about believing in their potential. Through these grants, we’re not only supporting athletes, students, and future leaders—we’re empowering a generation to thrive, compete, and contribute in ways that benefit us all.”
To find out more about the Tavistock Rotary projects for young people in the area for more details about rotary, email [email protected]
