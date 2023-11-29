A FUNDRAISER has opened to raise money to enable a Hatherleigh family to afford a fitting funeral for their beloved daughter who sadly passed away two weeks ago.
Erin Chappell (21) passed away at home at the end of November after a courageous battle against a rare cancer. Now, a family friend is asking members of the community to donate so that Erin’s family can give her the funeral she deserves.
A basic funeral costs a minimum of £5,000 but as Erin’s parents have not been able to work for some time due to caring responsibilities, the family currently has little money to spare to afford a beautiful funeral for Erin whose friends and family will remember as “caring,” “inspiring” and “amazing.”
Hannah Awesome, who has set up the fundraiser, said: “It’s been really really hard particularly these last few weeks. The family has just been through so much.
Erin’s mum has also been on her own cancer battle as well as caring for Erin and looking after her 13-year-old son.
“I have set up a fundraiser to help raise money for a funeral so Erin can have the send-off this brave girl deserves,” she said.
“She didn’t want to die and was desperate that she isn’t forgotten. Unfortunately, because Erin is classed as an adult normal grants and charities won’t help (even though she was 17 when she was first diagnosed).
“The local community could make such a difference to this family at this horrendous and traumatic time. Having financial worries on top of grieving a precious daughter and sister is so much to bear.”
At the time of writing, nearly 200 people had donated to the fundraiser which has raised two-thirds (£3,975) of the £6,000 target for the woman who “had so much time for everyone”.
“She wanted to help kids who have anxiety know they did not have to conform. If they followed their own path they can be who they wanted to be. She wanted to make life better,” she said.
A lover of life with a fantastic sense of humour who gave the “best hugs” and “lit up a room”, Erin did not let her terminal diagnosis stop her and continued to create new memories until the very end.
During the summer, despite being on a gruelling treatment plan, Erin took part in Hatherleigh’s colour run in her wheelchair to her great enjoyment which was something that was on her bucket list for years.
She was also able to use the campervan to have days by the sea in between hospital visits which her family were able to purchase thanks to a fundraiser in May this year.
Erin even defied doctors’ expectations. Determined not to “sit down and die,” Erin returned to university in Leicester this September where she was studying psychology with criminology, but her health deteriorated shortly after her return.
Doctors initially gave her days to live and she was transferred to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital so that she could say goodbye to her family.
However, Erin kept fighting and with support from NHS staff at Exeter hospital they helped her to return home where she spent a few precious days with her family before she passed away with her family beside her.
Before her death, Erin expressed a wish to help other teenage cancer sufferers.
Now, to honour her daughter’s memory, Erin’s mum Nicky, hopes to use the campervan in the future to provide teenagers with cancer a holiday in a safe environment while their immune system is compromised due to cancer treatment.