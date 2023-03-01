A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched to purchase a defibrillator for a busy location near Okehampton Railway Station.
Granite Way Cycles and Adventure Okehampton are organising this fundraiser with the aim of working alongside Okehampton PADS (Public Access Defibrillators) to install the device.
A spokesperson for Granite Way Cycles said: ‘We want to install a new defibrillator on site here at Granite Way Cycles at the top of Klondyke Road.
‘We see a lot of footfall around our site, with the new cafe and bike hire centre, free parking for public access directly onto the Granite Way cycle trail and footpaths up onto Dartmoor.
‘The new Dartmoor Train Line comes directly into the station opposite, and people from close to home and further afield come to enjoy both Okehampton Youth Hostel (YHA) and Adventure Okehampton Activity Centre.
‘We’ll be doing our own bit of fundraising to add to this pot, but if people are able to, please try and help us reach our target, to get a new defib installed for our wonderful community to have access to.
‘Every donation will help. All funds raised will go towards this campaign.’
An Open Day fundraiser is being planned at the site during the Easter holidays with a provisional date of Saturday, April 8.
Okehampton PADs assists with community defibrillators and offers free community training to anyone wanting to learn how to use one. These pieces of equipment help save lives and are available for everyone to use. Two have already been installed in the town, by the Pavilion in the Park and outside Waitrose.