A fundraiser has launched for the family of a father who was sadly found dead in Moretonhampstead.
Matthew Welham, 36, from Exeter was found after a week long search in the Moretonhampstead area on March 1.
Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Shelly Bamford wrote on the GoFundMe page: “The loss of Matt has affected so many, his family, children and friends. Matt impacted the lives of all who knew him and there was nothing he wouldn't do for people especially those he loved. His laughter could fill a room and that smile could light up the darkest of days and his loss will be felt by those who loved him forever. I've put up this fundraiser on behalf of his family to help relieve any added stress to them at this very difficult time and in the hope to give Matt the send off he deserves.”
The GoFundMe has currently raised £1,500 out of the £8,000 target with 46 donations.
Mel Welham, Matthew’s sister, posted a heartfelt tribute on the day her brother was found.
She wrote: “Today is the day we found you and it wasn’t the outcome we wanted. You mean the world to me Matthew Welham I will forever be proud to be your sister you’re the most amazing man! It’s broken all of our hearts leaving us. My heart is in knots we don’t know how we will live our life without you. Having the phone call today to say they found you. I will do my best to make you proud and we will carry on your name. Love you with all my heart Bro. Fly high.”