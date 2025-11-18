Further roadworks will take place in Tavistock early in the New Year, Devon County Council has confirmed – both for drainage work and to resurface the roads.
Drainage work will be undertaken on the A390 Callington Road from January 8-23. This will involve daytime work under temporary traffic lights, running from Staple Tor Road down into Ford Street and the top half of Drakes Villas.
The A386 Plymouth Road, Abbey Place, Drake Villas (lower section) and into Dolvin Road will have extensive patching and HFS [High Friction Surfacing] replacement from January 19 and 31. This work will be overnight 7pm-6am, with parking suspensions throughout.
Then on the A390 from February 2 to 14, resurfacing will be carried out overnight (7pm-6am) over the drainage site.
A DCC spokesperson added: “Any noisy work, such as removing the old surface, will be completed by 11pm every night or as close to that time as possible. The contractor is committed to doing its utmost to finish on time. However, surfacing work will continue throughout the night, ensuring that the road will be open by 6am every morning.
“Leaflets about both the A390 and A386 schemes will be distributed to residents, councillors and businesses by the end of this month (November) and discussions are due to start shortly with businesses.”
There will be a dedicated webpage on the county council's website Roadworks - Roads and transport and signs will be located in the town ahead of the start of work.
