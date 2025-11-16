An free exhibition offering advice to residents on how best to manage their energy use is staged in Tavistock Pannier Market.
Tamar Energy Community (TEC) is powering up Tamar Energy Fest once again. Everyone is welcome on Saturday, November 22, from 10am to 3pm at Butchers’ Hall in Tavistock.
The theme is ‘power to the people’, looking at opportunities to localise energy sources and enabling greater benefits for our communities in the Tavistock area.
The festival invites local householders, businesses and communities to explore practical ways to improve the energy efficiency of their home, business or community building.
Anyone wanting to increase the comfort of their home and build resilience against rising energy costs and the impacts of climate change is invited to attend to talk to experts free of charge.
The impartial professional advisors can help residents of any experience levels who need advice on improving their home’s energy efficiency, covering retrofitting and energy management, such as small, everyday energy gains or larger building upgrades.
Kate Royston, TEC director and energy advisor, said: “We’re looking forward to this year’s Energy Fest. Our TEC team and exhibitors really enjoy the chance to talk to the wide range of local people who drop by.
“Highlights this year will include growing opportunities for community energy and our thermal imaging camera scheme with West Devon Borough Council. We’re delighted to be featuring the Business Information Point (BIP) website Future Builders Hub: Skills, Support & Opportunity. Do join us to find out more.”
A pop-up cafe will be open and offer themed family events, with an energy quiz, ‘What is Watt?’, creative colouring fun, poster-designing and the chance to pledge your sustainable commitments to your future self and display them on a climate and biodiversity tree.
Exhibitors include Dartmoor Energy, National Energy Action (NEA), South West Water, Devon Wildlife Trust, BIP, Utility Warehouse, Tamar Valley National Landscape, New Generation Energy, Cor Blinds, Mole Energy, Transition Tavistock, Dartmoor Photographer and Studio Skein.
The BIP will be running a future builders hub where businesses can explore how to thrive in low-carbon construction.
The hub will connect contractors, suppliers and decision-makers with the latest retrofit skills, training and support.
Neil Jory, hub advisor, said: “Whether you’re an experienced tradesperson, an employer looking to up-skill your team, or new to the industry, this is for you discover how sustainability can power your growth. Learn about funded training, green skills and demand for local talent in energy-efficient building.”
TEC is an independent not-for-profit community energy organisation.
