Garden opening for charity at Coryton

A GARDEN at Coryton near Okehampton will be open for charity on Saturday (June 25.)

Park House is situated in the Lyd Valley and is a three acre site. Visitors can walk through banks of interesting and unusual planting combinations to a meadow with a stunning view of Dartmoor and meandering, mown paths leading to vibrant, traditional herbaceous borders, running water, a productive greenhouse, and a polytunnel.

Open from 11am to 5pm there will also be homemade teas and plant sales.

This year Park House is also offering the services of professional knife and tool sharpeners, Sharp Edge, so visitors can bring along their blunt knives, garden tools, scissors, clippers, etc.

There will be signs from the Lydford to Tavistock road at Brentor and from one mile north of Chillaton on the Lewdown to Tavistock road.

Wheelchair access is limited. Dogs on leads will be welcome. Proceeds will be shared with the charity Ripple Effect which is the new name for Send a Cow, the charity which helps farmers in Africa to learn more, grow more and sell more.

Local Ripple Effect ambassador Jenny Reynolds explained: ‘We all loved the name Send a Cow: it was quirky and got people’s attention – but our comprehensive research showed that it was holding us back from gaining new support and reaching more communities with our life-changing training. Our name was confusing for anyone who didn’t know our work as we started each conversation clarifying that we don’t actually “send cows” now but instead provide a range of sustainable anti-poverty solutions that really work for the farming families we work alongside which often includes the provision of cows and other livestock

‘The Send a Cow name described our heritage well, but it no longer accurately reflects our organisation today or expresses the incredible impact that training farmers can have on their communities.

‘To reach our goal of working with five million more people by 2030, we need to build awareness about our expert development work with farming families and have a name to demonstrate this effectiveness. That’s why we’ve changed our name to Ripple Effect, reflecting how the benefits of our work multiply across African communities and from generation to generation.

‘From now on, the way we look and talk is going to be bolder — demonstrating our impact on fighting hunger and poverty more effectively so more supporters join our family of change makers. Our new name will emphasise that the impact of our work is always felt far beyond where it starts.’