A TIMETABLE for road works and closures for gas works to take place in North Tawton has been announced.
It gives details of works and closures which will run from July 17 until November 10.
Exeter Street, North Tawton; Road Closure, Week 1; Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 28.
High Street, North Tawton; Road Closure, Week 3, Monday, July 31 to Friday, July 22.
The Square, North Tawton; Road Closure, Week 11, Monday, September 25 to Friday, October 6.
Market Street, North Tawton, Road Closure, Week 13, Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 13.
Essington Road, North Tawton; Road Closure, Week 14, Monday, October 16 to Friday, November 10.
If anyone needs any more information and help, they are invited to telephone Heather Beviss of Wales and West Utilities Ltd on 07816 138964.