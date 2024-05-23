Adrian Pitcher, a retired MOD worker, said: “It’s vital that we all vote and take part in a general election, then at least we can legitimately complain or praise issues and services. Issues that matter to me are defence and education. The issue of how well the utilities are working and are being run is very important wherever you live. But the water companies don’t seem to be working for us all in the way they should. But I’m afraid it’s probably too late to reverse privatisation because of the way pension and the funds are reliant on the investors in the water companies, for instance. Dental services also need improving with access too restricted and costs too high.”