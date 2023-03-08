Generous Okehampton people have been thanked for humanitarian aid sent to earthquake-hit Turkey. Turkish-born Suleyman Ozturk, of Okehampton Fried Chicken, said: ‘I’m so thankful to the kind people who have donated to our appeal.’ Devon businessman Erkan Mutlu, pictured, helped in the aid mission.
Generous Okehampton residents donate to Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal
Thursday 9th March 2023 7:00 am
Share
Okehampton earthquake appeal ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |