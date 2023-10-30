Get Changed Theatre performers put on a spectacular show for Halloween to the delight of the audience last week.
On Friday, October 27, the local drama group staged two performances of its newest production, Death Trap and the Stitch Up Crew, at the Ockment Centre, which was jam-packed with supporters.
Sunita Chauhan, Get Changed Theatre administrator, told the Okehampton Times that it proved to be an ‘amazing’ performance with both performances sold out.
Additional money was also raised for the drama group with a raffle at which two cakes, donated by Davina Campbell, were won.
Death Trap and the Stitch Up Crew tells the story of a group of robots at Billy Bots Robot Emporium, which was infiltrated by an evil gang intent on dominating the robots by infecting them with a virus. Luckily, the robots managed to find a vaccine and restore calm to the emporium.
The drama charity’s previous production, Cruising on the Jolly Roger, performed in April, was also a major success for the group and was the first major production since the outbreak of the covid pandemic.
Get Changed Theatre is an Okehampton-based drama group for adults with learning disabilities in the West Devon and Mid Devon region and aims to challenge assumptions about disabled people and their abilities.