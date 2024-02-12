Gidleigh Park and its executive head chef Chris Eden have announced that the hotel has kept up its high standards following the release of the Michelin Guide 2024.
The biggest date in the UK’s culinary calendar, this year’s Michelin Guide, was announced at a live event held at Manchester’s Midland Hotel in front of an audience including many of the country’s best chefs and restaurateurs.
First awarded a Michelin star at Gidleigh Park in 2023, this year’s award retains one Michelin star and follows a hugely successful year for the restaurant.
Chris said he was delighted with the news and paid tribute to the hard work of all his team.
He said: “We’ve had a great year at Gidleigh Park and we are all delighted to have retained our Michelin star.
“I’m continually proud to head up Gidleigh Park’s kitchen and to work with such a brilliant team.
“We’re incredibly lucky that each day we get to showcase the beautiful produce we have in the Westcountry, and I’m delighted that the great feedback we’ve received from guests this year has been followed by this news.”
Simon Franks, regional general manager of Andrew Brownsword Hotels which owns Gidleigh Park, said: “Chris works pure magic in the kitchen and the delight his menus continually deliver to our guests is testament to his skill, and his leadership of such a talented team.”