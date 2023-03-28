Gidleigh Park and Executive Head Chef Chris Eden are celebrating the news that Gidleigh Park has been awarded a Michelin star, following the release of the Michelin Guide 2023.
Announced at a star studded event held at Silverstone on Monday 27 March, the ceremony was held in person for the first time since the pandemic, with many of the UK’s best chefs all gathering together to celebrate.
Executive Head Chef Chris Eden commented, “I’m incredibly proud to head up Gidleigh Park’s kitchen, and to work with such passionate and hard working people, whose dedication gives our guests the best experience. This award belongs to everyone at the hotel – as a team they deserve it. I’d also like to recognise our producers, who are at the heart of what we do at Gidleigh Park – each day we showcase the amazing produce we have in the west country, and realise how lucky we are to be located here”.
Simon Franks, General Manager Gidleigh Park commented, “Chris has so much passion for everything he does in the kitchen, the ardent developmemt of his team, our magical location, and the incredible produce of Devon, which all shines through into his menus. We are delighted that Gidleigh Park has been awarded a Michelin star, it is a fantastic reflection of what Chris and the whole team work so hard to deliver to our guests every day”.
Born and raised in Cornwall, and having spent most of his career in the south west, Chris spent time cooking in London before returning to Cornwall in 2007 to lead the kitchen at Driftwood. Awarded a Michelin star at Driftwood in 2012, Chris retained the accolade each year, until his move to Gidleigh Park in 2019.
Bringing his produce-led ethos to the Gidleigh Park kitchens, Chris is a champion of local producers, handling ingredients with exceptional skill and care, with the seasonal bounty from the hotel’s kitchen garden also regularly informing Chris’ menus.
The restaurant at Gidleigh Park is open for dinner Tuesday – Saturday. For further information or to book a table visit gidleigh.co.uk or call Gidleigh Park on 01647 432367.