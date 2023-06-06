Girlguiding South West England is now looking to provide even more opportunities and experiences for girls and young women across the region; with nearly 8,500 girls on the waiting list in the south west, they are looking for new volunteers to join in the fun. Being a Girlguiding volunteer, even for an hour or two each week, affords opportunities such as travelling around the world, accompanying girls on the trip of a lifetime, spending a weekday evening helping them learn a new skill or enjoying an action-packed outdoors adventure weekend as everyone involved strives to make lifelong friendships. Volunteering can also be flexible and is not required to be a weekly commitment. There are lots of different roles to choose from to fit in with all lifestyles and all the training and support requied is provided.