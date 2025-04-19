Helen Harris, churchwarden for both Brentor churches, said: “This was the tenth year we have organised a re-enactment of the events of the first Good Friday. It was disappointing not to be able to ascend the tor as usual, as before we have always been able to go up to St Michael’s, but given the Met Office weather warning which came out at midday on the Friday we felt it would be best to relocate the event to Christ Church.