Churches in West Devon marked Easter with special services and some planned and unplanned drama, including the Passion Play at Brentor and the Stations of the Cross at St Eustachius’ in Tavistock.
Both these Good Friday events telling the story of Christ’s crucifixion went ahead, despite the Good Friday deluge which forced some last minute changes to plans.
Both were due to take place in the open air, with Brentor’s dramatisation to be a series of tableaux enacted by worshipers in biblical costume during a procession up craggy Brent Tor to St Michael de la Rupe Church.
However, due to the strong winds and heavy rain, the spectacle and local congregation had to be moved at last minute into Christ Church down below in the village.
A cast of 25 re-enacted the story of the first Good Friday, most of them from Christ Church, supported by the congregations of St Paul’s in Gulworthy and St Eustachius in Tavistock. Jesus was played by Adam Hewitt, whose wedding will take place at St Michael’s this summer.
The costumes were provided by Alison Wright, making it a colourful spectacle in the style of the medieval mystery plays.
Helen Harris, churchwarden for both Brentor churches, said: “This was the tenth year we have organised a re-enactment of the events of the first Good Friday. It was disappointing not to be able to ascend the tor as usual, as before we have always been able to go up to St Michael’s, but given the Met Office weather warning which came out at midday on the Friday we felt it would be best to relocate the event to Christ Church.
“This meant a flurry of messages to everyone involved including those providing refreshments – hot cross buns and hot chocolate free for all.
“We had someone posted up at St Michael’s car park who was able to redirect those who hadn’t seen the messages about the change of venue.”
Relocating the event at such short notice had its problems. Once at Christ Church the organisers only had a few minutes to decide how to stage the story inside the church and to explain to everyone where they were to stand and where to move around the church.
Helen added: “Our stage directions were remarkably sketchy but in the event it all came together wonderfully. Special thanks are due to the church choir, whose singing really enhanced the experience for the congregation.
“There was a last minute panic when we suddenly realised we didn’t have a cross for the crucifixion of Christ (as the large ones we usually use were at St Michael’s and were in place outside on the tor) but fortunately Lawrie Harris was able to make one with 15 minutes to go.
“Given the terrible weather we weren’t sure how many people would come – we usually have over 100 – but in the end the congregation filled the church.
“This was a real team effort that stands as a witness to the risen Christ.”
Christ Church Sunday services start at 10am. From Easter Day to the end of September on a Sunday there are additional 6pm services at St Michael’s.