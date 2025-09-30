New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Belluno at 84 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Cool Beans Cafe at 21 - 21a Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 86 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Naked at 18 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: The Mill Street Brasserie at 49 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Royal Exchange at 86 New Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on September 23

• Rated 5: Village Inn at The Village Inn, Ashwater, Beaworthy, Devon; rated on September 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Kia Ora at Kia-Ora, 33 Well Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on September 23