New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cool Beans Cafe at 21 - 21a Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 86 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Naked at 18 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: The Mill Street Brasserie at 49 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Royal Exchange at 86 New Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on September 23
• Rated 5: Village Inn at The Village Inn, Ashwater, Beaworthy, Devon; rated on September 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Kia Ora at Kia-Ora, 33 Well Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on September 23