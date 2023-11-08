New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: First In Last Out at 27 - 28 Clovelly Road, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 2
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kia Ora at Kia-Ora, 33 Well Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Beach Pasty Shack at Westbourne Terrace, Westward Ho!, Devon; rated on October 27