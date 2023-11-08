New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Lindseys Cake And Dessert Shop at 66 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: First In Last Out at 27 - 28 Clovelly Road, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 2

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kia Ora at Kia-Ora, 33 Well Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Beach Pasty Shack at Westbourne Terrace, Westward Ho!, Devon; rated on October 27