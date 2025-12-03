New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pebbleridge Kitchen at The Burrows Centre, Sandymere Road, Northam, Bideford; rated on November 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Nomad Larder Limited at Pig On The Hill, Westward Ho!, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: The Beaver Inn at 85 Irsha Street, Appledore, Bideford, Devon; rated on November 27
• Rated 5: The Seagate Hotel at Seagate Hotel, The Quay, Appledore, Bideford; rated on November 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: SOS Surf Coffee Bar at Sos Surf, Golf Links Road, Westward Ho!, Bideford; rated on November 28