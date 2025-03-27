New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Westward Ho Baptist Church at Westward Ho! Baptist Church, Nelson Drive, Westward Ho!, Devon; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Lakeside Roadford Lake at Broadwoodwidger, Devon; rated on March 12
• Rated 5: The Big Sheep Ltd at The Big Sheep, Abbotsham, Bideford, Devon; rated on March 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Chef Lin at Unit 2, 39 - 41 Well Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on March 13