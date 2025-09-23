New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Pavilion at Kenwith Meadows, Abbotsham, Devon; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: The Ultimate Adventure Centre Inspiring Learning North Devon at The Ultimate Adventure Centre, Abbotsham, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Otters at 9 The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Anglers Paradise at The Gables, Winsford Lane, Halwill Junction, Devon; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: White Hart Hotel at Fore Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on September 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Food On The Go at 2 High Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on September 18