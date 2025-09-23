New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Pavilion at Kenwith Meadows, Abbotsham, Devon; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Otters at 9 The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Anglers Paradise at The Gables, Winsford Lane, Halwill Junction, Devon; rated on September 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Food On The Go at 2 High Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on September 18