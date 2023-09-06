New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Brightwater Bar, at Sutcombe, Devon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.
And The Royal George, at Irsha Street, Appledore, Bideford, Devon was also given a score of five on August 30.
It means that of Torridge's 90 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.