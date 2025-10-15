New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fairways Catering at Great Torrington Golf Club, Weare Trees, Great Torrington, Devon; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Taste at Sanctuary Restaurant, Moreton Court, Birdwood Crescent, Bideford; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Mad Hatters Restaurant at Merry Harriers Nursery, Woolsery, Bideford, Devon; rated on October 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Jack In The Box Catering at 8 - 9 Butchers Row, Bideford, Devon; rated on October 3