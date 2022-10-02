Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the U-turn on the 45p tax rate on those earning more than £150,000 on Monday. However, Mr Strike told Sky News there was still work to be done on the Government’s tax cutting plans, as the U-turn to maintain the 45p rate on high earners would only claw back £2 billion out of the Government’s proposed £45 billion of tax cuts. ‘I think the Government is in a very very difficult position because what it has come up with is a very high level of tax cuts without coming up with plans about how to fund them,’ he said. As chair of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, Mr Stride has asked for the Office for Budget Responsibility’s report on the Government’s plans to be released to the committee to assess their credibility.