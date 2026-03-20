The Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) has announced that John Lee OBE DL has been appointed President of the Devon County Show 2026.
A highly respected figure in British agriculture John has been a steadfast supporter of the Young Farmers’ movement. He brings decades of leadership, enthusiasm, and dedicated service to this distinguished role.
His connection to Devon’s agricultural sector began with his upbringing on his family’s beef, sheep, and cereals farm. This provided the foundation for John’s enduring commitment to rural development which has been reflected in numerous leadership roles both locally and nationally.
John's journey through the farming industry has been marked by significant achievements. He was elected President of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) in April 2024, having in his youth chaired NFYFC’s Agriculture and Finance Committees, and served as Chair of the NFYFC Council having previously chaired Devon and SW area.
He later became the first and only President from England and Wales to lead the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA). For the EU he chaired their Exchange Programme and was a member of the Common Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee.
Reflecting on his appointment, John said: “Having been involved with the Devon County Show for so long there can be no greater honour than being elected President. The Show is powered by an incredible team of volunteers and staff, and I look forward to supporting them as we showcase all that is best in Devonshire food, farming and rural life.”
John’s association with the DCAA dates back to attending his first show aged six with his father and grandfather and has attended ever since. He first stewarded in the Young Farmers marquee in the 1980’s and over the years, he has served as Chief Steward of the Showground, Chairman of the Showground Committee, Chairman of Council, and Chairman of the Board of Management.
As President of the 2026 Show, John intends to continue advocating for community, education, and the essential role of agriculture in Devon.
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