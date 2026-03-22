POLICE have been responding to a report of a rave in the area of Witherdon Wood, a large woodland near Roadford Lake in West Devon this morning, Sunday March 22.
In a statement they said: “Various Police resources have been utilised to disperse the event and we will be continuing patrols through the area throughout the day to ensure there are no further issues for the community.
“This is a timely reminder for residents across the West Devon area that as the weather is improving we seasonally experience an increase in this type of activity. “If you have concerns that there is an Unlicensed Music Event taking place, please inform Police at the earliest opportunity so we can ensure safety of the public and reduce any nuisance experienced by residents in an affected area.
Some indicators of these events can include:
• Loud continuous music
• Individuals cutting locks to gates / trespassing on land
• Significant increase of both pedestrian / vehicle activity
• Power generators and / or sound equipment being transported to rural areas.
If you have information about an event such as this being planned in future, the Police ask that you share this information via the force website, call 101 or if urgent, 999.
Witherdon Wood is Forestry England woodland in Beaworthy parish.
A police spokesman previously said: “Our aim is to deter organisers of unlicensed music events from choosing locations within Devon and Cornwall due to the noise and disruption they cause to both people and wildlife in the area.
“There is also an increased risk to the welfare of those attending with unknown substances often being distributed and crimes associated with consumption of drink or drugs, people driving under the influence and a lack of emergency or first aid provisions on site.”
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