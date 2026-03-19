THE organising committee and trustees behind Exeter Pride have been awarded £20,000 in National Lottery funding to support their work in delivering an even bigger and better event.
Exeter Pride, which celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer/questioning plus (LGBTQ+) communities, has gone from strength to strength in recent years and now organises one of the largest free pride events in the South West.
Accessibility and inclusivity are at the core of Exeter Pride’s mission to bring the whole community together in a celebration of diversity.
The funding will be used to expand the offering to young people, children and families by establishing a Youth Pride, working closely with Exeter Library, the Royal Albert Memorial Museum and expanding into a second space, Rougemont Gardens.
There will be a full programme of age appropriate performers, workshops, activities and opportunities for young people to express and share their art in their own space.
Main activities and events will take place in Northernhay Gardens where there will be two stages of shows with live music and performances, a marketplace of information, sales stalls and refreshments, plus other entertainment.
Use of the city parks is by kind permission of Exeter City Council who have also awarded Exeter Pride £2,500 towards the event.
Last year more than 9,000 people attended the event and 4,000 took part in the preceding March through the city.
This year’s Exeter Pride will take place on Saturday, May 9.
The March will includes businesses, community organisations, educational institutions and charities, this year expanding to a longer route that will take in more of the city.
Young people, children and families will be central to the March.
More than 100 volunteers ensure that Exeter Pride can successfully and safely run.
Business sponsorship, donations and grants form a central part of funding the event.
To enquire about sponsorship opportunities, to volunteer, request a stall, request a business or charity space in the March or for further information, visit the website: www.exeterpride.co.uk
Russell Back, chair of Exeter Pride, said: “We are over the moon that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised Exeter Pride again this year and awarded us this grant.
“Having this funding means that we can concentrate on ensuring that this year’s Pride will be the best to-date, most accessible, inclusive and offering a great, free, family day out.
“Thank you to all of our local councillors who show year-on-year that Exeter is a place where all LGBTQ+ people can be their authentic selves.
“Thank you Exeter City Council and all of our amazing Sponsors, we can't do this without you.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.