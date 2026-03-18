Okehampton Quakers will hold a silent vigil for peace this Saturday (March 21) in response to ongoing conflicts around the world.
The event will run from 3:30-4:15pm outside Fairplace Methodist Church, and members of the public are welcome to join.
This is not the first time Okehampton’s Quaker community has held a silent vigil. In September 2023, Quakers held a vigil in the sensory garden at Fairplace to protest against new oil and gas drilling licences.
Quakerism has a long history of pacifism, which stems from the belief that there is “that of God in everyone”, making violence unjustifiable.
Okehampton’s Quakers meet on the second and fourth Sunday of every month from 10:30 to 11:30am. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.