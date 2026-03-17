MP for Central Devon, Sir Mel Stride, met with Okehampton Hockey Club and OCRA to discuss the condition and future of the all-weather pitch at Okehampton College.
The pitch is a key community facility used by local sports clubs and recreational groups, but is now in need of urgent resurfacing to ensure it remains safe and usable.
Sir Mel said: “Facilities like this all-weather pitch are vital for keeping people active and supporting local clubs of all ages.
“I was pleased to meet with those involved and to discuss how I might be able to help with the raising of funds for this important community asset.”
Chris Luxton, Chair of Okehampton Hockey Club, said: “We were grateful to meet Sir Mel and explain the importance of the pitch to our club and the wider community.
“His interest and support will be invaluable as we work to secure the future of this facility.”
A spokesperson for the College said: "Okehampton College is proud that our all-weather pitch is a well-used facility that supports both school sport and a number of local community groups, including Okehampton Hockey Club and Okehampton Community & Recreation Association (OCRA).
"We are aware that the pitch will require resurfacing in the future and this forms part of our longer-term planning for the site. Our capital funding for this financial year is currently dedicated to other building and conditions priorities for this year, which is why we are planning for this project as part of future investment for next year.
"We have been in discussion with OCRA and Okehampton Hockey Club about the pitch, and they are keen to explore fundraising opportunities that could help bring forward the timescale for resurfacing.
“We welcome the strong community interest in maintaining this important local facility, including from our MP, and look forward to continuing to work together to support sport and physical activity in Okehampton."
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