THE Highways Agency has announced that starting tonight, Monday, March 16, will be A30 Eastbound Resurfacing Works, which will last throughout the rest of March and April.
More than 8.5km (over 5 miles) of essential resurfacing and patching on the A30 eastbound will take place between Whiddon Down and Alphington.
To keep everyone safe, the Agency said the works will require overnight full closures and some daytime lane closures.
It said: “Please see the schedule below and allow extra time for your journeys.
Overnight Full Closures (eastbound)
March 16-30
Whiddon Down to Fingle
Diversion via Hask Lane, Crockerwell, Cheriton Cross, Tedburn St Mary
March 31, April 1 and April 7
Fingle to Alphington
Diversion via Five Mile Hill, Tedburn Road, Ide Village Road, rejoining at Alphington Interchange
April 8-9
Whiddon Down to Fingle (resurfacing slip road)
Diversion via Hask Lane, Crockerwell, Cheriton Cross, Tedburn St Mary
Daytime Lane Closures (eastbound)
Lane 1 closed – Whiddon Down to Fingle
Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
Lane 2 closed – Whiddon Down to Fingle
March 24, 25 and 26
The Highways Agency adds: “Thank you for your patience while we carry out these important improvements.”
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