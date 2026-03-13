A holidaymaker who crashed his car on Dartmoor had a kilo of cocaine worth £80,000 in his boot.
Paul Lord was travelling with his wife and four young children when his Range Rover was involved in a crash on the A30 at Sourton, Devon.
Police smelt cannabis in the car and 45 year old Lord produced a small bag of cannabis - but officers searched the vehicle and found the cocaine in the boot. They also found £1,100 in cash in the car following the crash in August 2022.
Lord admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply at Exeter Crown Court and was jailed today for three years.He said he was an addict and the cocaine was for his own personal use and he bought it in bulk because it was cheaper - before admitting he was a courier.
The court heard he had thousands of pounds paid into his bank days before he drove to Devon and that he had some awareness of the drugs operation.
The judge heard Lord was a decent hard working man for 20 years before his addiction led him to taking part in drugs supply.
Miss Evie Dean, defending, said:"He has wrecked his life and his family's life."Lord, of First Avenue, Dursley, Gloucs, was jailed for three years and the drugs and cash were forfeited and destroyed.
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