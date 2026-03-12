NEW figures released by a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show more than 1,000 people applied to join Devon & Cornwall Police last year.
In 2025, 1,304 people applied to join the force in 2025, including via the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, Police Constable Entry Programme and Detective Constable Entry Programme, the FOI request shows.
It should be noted that the data does not include applications via the Degree Holder Entry Programme or the Profession Policing Degree route.
Of the total figure, 995 passed the initial, two-part online screening process for applicants, known as Sift.
In total, Devon & Cornwall Police welcomed a total of 1,446 officers between 2019 and 2023.
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