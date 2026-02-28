A man has died after taking part in a skydive at Devon airfield earlier today (Saturday, February 28).

Devon and Cornwall Police have released a statement this evening saying officers were called to Dunkeswell Aerodrome, near Honiton, at about 1pm on Saturday, after concerns for the welfare of a male skydiver.

The force said emergency services attended the scene, where a 49-year-old man was confirmed dead.

Scene guards remain in place and inquiries are said to be ongoing into the incident.