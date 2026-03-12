Children at Lifton Community Academy spent the morning learning about community safety.
As part of their People Who Help Us topic, the early years group welcomed two Tri-Service Safety Officers (TSSOs), multi-skilled responders in Cornwall and Devon who bring together police, fire, and ambulance services to support local communities.
The officers explained how they respond to emergencies, conduct safety checks, and help prevent anti-social behaviour. Their visit provided pupils with practical insight into first response and community safety.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “We were delighted to have Kate and Ella with our early years group. It was wonderful to see the children asking questions and learning how people work together to keep our communities safe.”
