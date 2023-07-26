A SUMMER and autumn of gridlock is forecast in North Tawton as gas pipe laying continues to bring disruption to trade, tourism and residents.
The county council’s interactive highways map forecasts the town’s current High Street closure to continue until Friday, September 22 as over 200m worth of old metallic gas mains are replaced with plastic mains.
Further closures are planned in the Square from September 25 to October 6, Market Street from October 9 to 13 and Essington Road from October 16 to November 10, again replacing metallic with plastic gas mains.
Trader Sandy Moody, who runs the Emporium general store in Okehampton, said the roadworks were poorly planned, signage was confusing and sometimes unnecessary, while pedestrians were forced into the road and businesses were not given space to load and unload. As “scarce” parking is also reduced even further, Sandy believes this is damaging tourist trade.
She said: “We all know the work needs doing and we’re happy to put up with the inconvenience that it brings. But when it’s causing unnecessary congestion and problems for traders, pedestrians and residents, then we have to speak out.
“I not only run a business, but also live in the town centre, almost above the shop, so I get it all day long, starting too early with lorry reversing warning sounds and then continuing with all sorts of headaches. It’s going to continue on and off until the late autumn.
“It gives the appearance of being poorly planned. For a start, it’s going to take too long because they seem to only work three days a week. Why not work five days a week?”
She said not enough thought had gone into the schedule around road closures. Exeter Road was still apparently closed, according to signs, but it had in fact been completed and an unnecessary diversion remained in place.
“Pedestrians don’t seem to have been taken into account, with roadwork signs closing off pavements or a hole dug on the opposite side of the road, but no alternatives offered,” Sandy continued, “so shoppers have to walk in the road. I have to plead with the teams to unload my van, where as it should be organised properly.”
Further road closures have been scheduled by the county council for both North Street and Devonshire Gardens from November 13 to December 22 for new tarmac to be laid.
Christian Martin, town councillor, said the people of North Tawton deserved better consideration to minimise disruption. He said: “After the restricted years of the pandemic and closures that saw visitor and tourist numbers recede, North Tawton has this summer succumbed to another blight — the annual disruption caused by utility works and road closures.
“With road signs warning of routes in and out of Okehampton (with few diversion details present) being closed, residents feel hemmed in and under siege to poor management and coordination of works. This has become ever more obvious with the increased number of summer days interrupted and snarled up by gridlock throughout the town.”
Alun Bailey, Wales & West Utilities programme controller for Devon, said work will take place along Exeter Street and High Street, then The Square, Market Street and Essington Road.
He said: “We’ve worked closely with Devon County Council to plan these works and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, phased road closures and traffic management will be in place. Where we have had to close public footpaths, the road itself has also been closed to vehicles to ensure the public can pass safely.”
Engineers were working five days a week: “We are doing our best to give access to vehicles for residents and businesses where possible. However, we appreciate that while we work hard to keep disruption to a minimum, our work can impact on local businesses. We’d like to thank local people for their patience. This work is essential to keep gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses, and to ensure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, in a new green future.”
Local traders affected by the work can request compensation under the Gas (Street Works) Compensation for Small Businesses Regulations 1996 or discuss a potential claim with customer service on 0800 912 2999 or by [email protected].