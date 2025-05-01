North Tawton Youth Football Club members have staged a 24-hour sponsored bike ride to raise funds for a much-needed clubhouse.
Parents, coaches and players for the youth and senior teams took turns to cycle for 24 hours on two static bikes in North Tawton town centre on April 25 and 26.
They pedalled 316.1 miles (581.2km) to raise a whopping £4,012.59, more than four times their target.
The furthest distance on a 30-minute stint was George King who clocked up an impressive 10.6 miles (17.1km).
The money will go towards a new clubhouse with a social area to relax and a modern kitchen to provide refreshments. This will allow the teams to host more community events.