Group says go plastic free for Jubilee

ONE member of Plastic Free Okehampton is preparing to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in an unusual way – with a display of all the plastics she has collected as part of a nationwide project to tally up daily use of plastics.

Rosi Wills, from the community group, is one of over 167,000 people across the UK participating in The Big Plastic Count, which sees people collect up every single piece of plastic packaging from the things they use in a single day.

Rosi is keeping her collection of plastics to put on display at the Okehampton Rotary Club’s Jubilee Celebrations in Simmonds Park on Sunday, June 5.

She will be displaying her own personal collection on the Plastic Free Community/Okehampton Rivers Improvement Group stall, where members will discuss alternatives to plastics which can be used as well as the scale of the challenge in going completely plastic free.

‘I’m always amazed at how much plastic waste is created after a picnic or bbq,’ said Rosi Wills from Plastic Free Community Okehampton.

‘This is a great chance to learn more about alternatives and be mindful of packaging before we even buy something as well as figuring out what to do with it afterwards. Small changes can make a big difference!’

Fran Rickwood, from the group, said: ‘We do many things to mitigate our use of household single-use plastics but I know there are still many more things that we can do.

‘By taking along our household plastic “waste” from this week, I am hoping this will offer an opportunity to start dialogue with visitors to our stall at the Jubilee fair and to also show them some alternative options that are affordable.’

The group are also suggesting that everyone enjoying a picnic in the park bringing along your own water bottles, reusable cutlery or coffee cups to the Jubliee celebrations.