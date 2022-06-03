Half a dozen ORCs take on Two Hills race

WITH the Platinum Jubilee celebrations happening there weren’t that many races taking place last weekend.

However, six members of Okehampton Running Club headed to Chagford for the popular Chagford Two Hills Race.

Now in its 45th year, the race was founded in 1977 as part of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The race includes 1,076 feet of ascent, up the hills of Meldon and Nattadon, with the notorious ‘bog’ in between. Although only 3.5 miles/5.5km in distance the race is tough – testing even the most experienced runner!

With an excellent run, the first ORC home was Andrew Vallance in a time of 29:45 He was fifth overall and third in his age category.

Stanley Wood had a tough race due to an injured knee, but he still performed very well and hobbled home to finish in 14th place, second in his age category in a super time of 33:32.

Ian Ripper finished in 35:35, beating last year’s time by 22 seconds and winning his age category.

Next home were Joe and Art Lane. They flew round the 3.5 miles of steep hills and waist high bog together, for Art to finish the first U10 in 37:42 – timing his run to perfection, pulling away from his Dad and taking the lead with 200m to go!

Kate Wilson was the only female ORC and she finished in a time of 46:48 – well done to all the runners in this challenging race and thank you to Chagford Runners for hosting the event.

True to form, Jo Page was again running this weekend during her stay in Scotland, with two runs on Saturday.

Her first race of the day was the Fort William Parkrun, a great place for a Parkrun, a nice trail route through the woods in the Nevis range.

Jo was in a small group that may have missed a turn and got a little lost at the end, but a lap of the car park soon got them to the finish line.

Jo said it was a lesson learnt, follow the arrows and not the person in front! Her time of 22:54 gave her first female and seventh place overall out of 60 participants.

The midges get a mention, from the moment she crossed the finish line they were crawling all over her… Not fun.

Jo followed this with the Dianas Grove 7km. This race was part of the festival ‘Blair Castle Trail Weekender 2022’ which hosted four different distances. Jo chose the shortest one, not being conditioned to running up Scottish Munros.

The iconic Blair Castle on the Atholl Estate, is nestled at the base of the Cairgorm National Park.

The 7km rolling route went out of the grounds and then back through beautiful forests before returning to the Estate.