Hatherleigh Carnival Committee has announced that the carnival will take place on November 8 this year.
For 2025, the carnival presidents are Mr Andrew and Mrs Katie Bennett. The Carnival Queen is Miss Zoe Wonnacott, and the Carnival Prince and Princess are Matei and Amalia Pernui.
This year, the evening procession will take a new route. The tableaux will leave the Market via the Co-op, travel along Bridge Street and High Street, then turn onto Park Road for the torchlit procession. Instead of going down South Street, the tableaux will return to the Market through the Co-op.
At 5 am, the first run of the flaming tar barrels will take place going straight down Market Street and Bridge Street to the field adjacent to Island Park.
Judging for window decorations in Hatherleigh's businesses and the town crier competition will begin at 11:30 AM.
At 2:00 PM, the afternoon procession will start at Claremont and proceed to the community centre for judging and the crowning of Carnival 2025 royalty.
All participants in the main procession should register in The Market by 5:45 PM, with judging starting at 6:00 PM. The public is welcome to view the Co-op's two royalty tableaux before the procession.
At 6.45 pm Hatherleigh Silver Band will march from The Square to the Co-op, where they will create a massed band with others. They will be followed by the royalty at 7 pm and will lead the procession to High Street.
Once all the tableaux have reached the starting point at Park Road, the torch-lit and frame-lit procession will commence, followed by the second set of flaming tar barrels once the route is clear.
There will be an online vote this year, live on the Facebook page from the start of the procession. Each tableau will have a number that can be used to cast a vote.
