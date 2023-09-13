Due to popular demand, Hatherleigh Carnival Committee has announced that the colour run will return for its second year next June.
The next colour run will take place on June 8 next year with registration opening in January 2024.
Over 200 people took part in Hatherleigh’s first colour run in June to raise money for the popular Hatherleigh Carnival which takes place around November time each year.
Colour runs have their origins in the Hindu festival Holi, during which coloured powder is thrown to celebrate the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.