A community group of singers and instrumentalists are staging a Christmas show which manages to bring together James Bond and Tchaikovsky in one performance.
The musical meeting takes place this Saturday, December 21, at 7:30pm in Hatherleigh Community Centre, when Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs will be presenting their annual Christmas Crackers concert.
This promises to be an exhilarating evening of contemporary festive music and unexpected musical delights. Audiences are expected to enjoy a ‘Sleigh Ride’ to a ‘Christmas Festival’ as they ‘Step Into Christmas’ festivities.
Chris Anderson, SSOC director, said: “We’ll be saying ‘Merry Xmas Everyone’ through music. Not only that, you’ll find out what happens when James Bond meets Tchaikovsky, what reminds us all of Christmas, and just what makes it feel like Christmas.
“More than just a seasonal show, Christmas Crackers will include festive decorations and special interactive moments.
“Whether you’re a fan of contemporary music, a lover of the holiday traditions, or simply looking for something different, Christmas Crackers has something for everyone, from hauntingly beautiful instrumental pieces to lively music about Wizards! They’ll also be singing favourite songs from films like ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Holiday Inn’.
“Bring your family and friends to share in the magic this concert will bring – something for everyone. It’ll be bright and colourful full of music and laughter. It’s wonderful to see the SSOC’s family growing and expanding all coming together for this cracking concert.”
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs comprise a contemporary music group. The new term will start on Wednesday, January 8 for orchestra and Thursday, January 9, for the choirs. All musicians and singers are welcome to join them. Details on how to join can be found on their website, https://www.standsureorchestra.co.uk.
Seats available on the door, but advanced booking is advised.