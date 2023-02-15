A HATHERLEIGH man appeared in court last week having been charged with drug driving along the M5 near Exeter in October.
Nicholas Roy Gibbs, aged 34, pleaded not guilty to the charge that he was driving under the influence of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocanninabinol (THC)- the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - on the M5 southbound on October 28 last year without due care and attention. The levels of THC in his blood were found to be over the legal limit of 2.3mgs.
This is contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.
He has been remanded on unconditional bail until May 31 when he will be required to attend Exeter Magistrates’ Court for the trial.