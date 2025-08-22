A 40-year-old man from Hatherleigh has been found guilty of assaulting a Police Constable in South Tawton.

Gavin Peachey of South Street, Hatherleigh, assaulted PC Aven on February 5 2025.

Peachy was sentenced at Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court on August 15 2025 for assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He will serve a community order until February 14, 2027.

As part of his community order, Peachy must abstain from alcohol for 60 days and have a monitoring device.

He must pay £114 in compensation.

The defendant's guilty plea was taken into account when deciding his punishment.