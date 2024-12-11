There was a fantastic turnout for the opening of Hatherleigh Market in its new market hall last Friday (December 6), with famous local author Sir Michael Morpurgo doing the honours.
Town crier Ros Chard also marked the occasion with a special cry, in advance of the ribbon cutting ceremony, before those gathered poured into the new building for the Christmas Fair.
This continued on Saturday, in the teeth of Storm Darragh, with a great turnout and smiling faces.
Richard Burrow, from Friends of Hatherleigh Market, said: “We were delighted to have Sir Michael Morpurgo cut the ribbon to open our spectacular two-day Christmas Fair to celebrate moving into the new Hatherleigh Market building.
“Despite the worst that Storm Darragh had to throw at us, we had a very successful and well-attended event. With many other Christmas markets being forced to cancel due to the weekend's bad weather, we were thrilled to be able to go ahead – all thanks to our wonderful new indoor pannier market facility.
“Our regular Tuesday market and general auction have already started in the new market building, and we have exciting plans to start a new Saturday Farmers Market, Sunday Car Boot Sale, as well as bringing back our famous 'Fur & Feathers' auctions – so lots to look out for in the New Year.”