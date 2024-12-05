It promises to be a red letter day in Hatherleigh tomorrow (Friday, December 6) when the new purpose-built market for the community is officially opened.
Famous local resident Sir Michael Morpurgo, the author of many bestselling children’s books, will cut the ribbon on the building in the Market Quarter at the grand opening at 4pm.
Hatherleigh town crier Ros Chard will also ring a peal of bells shortly before the opening.
This will be followed by a Christmas Fair until 8pm which continues on Saturday, December 7 from 12 noon to 6pm. Hatherleigh Silver Band will play at 12.30pm on the Saturday.
The market is at Unit 1A and Unit 1B Ruby Row, Hatherleigh Market, Hatherleigh EX20 3FR.
The Christmas Fair will feature a food hall with local food and drink producers, the chance to meet Father Christmas and local traders offering crafts, gifts, antiques and collectables. There will also be street food stalls and live entertainment on both days.
The new market building has been designed to meet modern needs while honouring the town’s rich history – market trading in the town stretches back over 1,000 years.
It includes a dedicated ‘fur and feathers hall’ continuing the tradition of poultry and small animal auctions, a beloved feature of Hatherleigh Market’s heritage.
The new market hall will hold up to 30 indoor stalls and a cafe and there is also an outdoor paved market square capable of accommodating up to 60 outside traders.
Alongside a number of grants, the community is pledging funds to help pay for enhancements to developer Kingswood Homes’ basic design, including glass side enclosures for all-weather trading, disabled toilet facilities, a market operator’s office and power hookups for traders in the market square. There is also preparatory infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points and plans to install a kitchen facility in the New Year.
The total cost of the enhancements is £228,000 with half of that already raised. However further fundraising is needed in the community to make up the balance.
Early in 2025, Hatherleigh Community Market Ltd, a community benefit society, will introduce a share scheme, allowing the community to invest in the future of the market and have a vote on how it is run. Find out more at the Friends of Hatherleigh Market website at fohm-cbs.org/pledge
Hatherleigh town councillor Richard Burrow, leading the project, said he was delighted to be working towards securing the long-term future of the market as an important community asset.
“This is a really big deal for Hatherleigh and the surrounding areas,” he said. “Hatherleigh was in danger of losing its famous market altogether after the former livestock market site was sold off for housing development some five years ago. We've worked hard with the developer over the last three years to make sure they deliver a new fit for purpose market building as part of their Section 106 planning obligations.
“Hatherleigh Market is an important community hub, connecting local suppliers with local customers, keeping food miles down and helping people shop in a more sustainable way while supporting the local economy.”