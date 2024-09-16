A project to return the centuries-old Hatherleigh Pannier Market to its former glory, with a modern twist, is coming to fruition, writes Alison Stephenson.
And many residents claim they are happy to pay more council tax to make sure it does.
The first markets are expected to take place at the historic site next month, the first time since the old livestock market area was redeveloped for 100 homes.
Central to the Market Quarter will be a new pannier market building and square for outside events, plus parking for 180 vehicles.
Through grant funding, a community share scheme and raising the parish council’s element of council tax by £20,000 over two years, the open structure is benefiting from glass sides, toilets and an office for the market manager.
The area will be used all year round, including during the carnival and arts festival, subject to consultation with neighbours.
Hatherleigh town councillor and member of the Friends of Hatherleigh Market group Richard Burrow said it was full steam ahead, with a long lease secured between community benefit society Hatherleigh Community Market Ltd and developer Kingswood Homes.
“The sides are up, the square is paved and we are just waiting on the glass installation and cladding and then it will be weatherproof,” he said.
“We are expecting to complete everything by mid-October and be open for the first markets in late October/early November ahead of the festive season.”
Tuesday markets, which began when the marker charter was signed in the year 900, will return and a Saturday one will be added so working people can attend.
A traditional fur and feather market, which brought people from near and far, will come back, with sales of hens, ducks, rabbits and guinea pigs.
It has been a long road to get to this stage, as the community fought to hang onto its market when Vicks auctioneers sold the old livestock market for redevelopment.
Mr Burrow said the market canopy paid for as part of the developer’s contribution to the community was not adequate for year-round events so fundraising and grant applications were begun to raise more than £200,000 to enhance the building.
In the meantime, a temporary market has been held every week in the community centre.
Under the terms of the lease, a substantial rent discount has been given for the first ten years, which will help support the market as it develops in its new home.
Unfortunately an application to buy the land for Hatherleigh for £1 million through the Government’s Community Ownership Fund was not successful.
Mr Burrow believes the market has much potential. “We have a whole raft of amazing food and drink producers in this area, so we could have street food fairs and country markets plus antique fairs and vintage car displays and open mic nights,” he said.
“The site is really big and could be used an overflow car park when we have the carnival. We want it to be a central hub of the community again as it always was. Unfortunately there is no livestock market any more, but we see this site as key to boosting what Hatherleigh already has to offer with its shops and pubs.”
A total of £37,000 has been raised in pledges towards a £50,000 community share scheme for the building. More funding is being sought to complete the finishing touches.
Mr Burrow said Hatherleigh Town Council, West Devon Borough Council and Devon County Council had all been instrumental in getting the project over the line.
Andrea Fortune, director of Kingswood Homes said: “We understand the importance of having a dedicated market space for the community in Hatherleigh.
“We believe in more than building homes, we believe in fostering a vibrant hub where local businesses can thrive, and residents can gather, interact, and support one another.”
West Devon Borough Councillor for Hatherleigh Patrick Kimber (Con) said: “I am very excited to see Hatherleigh Market returning to its former home, with a purpose-built venue and plenty of parking.
“I hope the market will provide new opportunities for the rural economy by encouraging local businesses and promoting local food. It will continue to be a great place for the community to meet, support each other, and stay connected.
“I would like to thank the community, the working group, and local organisations for their ongoing interest and support. I think you are all wonderful!”