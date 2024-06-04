Hatherleigh Festival is set to begin from July 9 to 14.
It promises a weekend with live music, street food, art exhibitions and a pop-up market.
Headline acts such as Hazaar!, The Kahunas, and Drop in the Ocean set to take the stage, alongside the melodies of performed by local sea shanty group Mariners Away.
Kicking off proceedings on Tuesday, the festival will be offering an educational walk on Hatherleigh Moor. Following this, Kate Riply will challenge preconceptions of 'woolly heads' with a sheep psychology talk in Old Schools.
On Wednesday the community centre is showing acclaimed film ‘Six inches of Soil’ – a story about British farmers transforming the way they produce food.
On Thursday, professional tenor Gregory Steward will present an evening of classical favourites and songs from the shows in Hatherleigh parish church.
As with previous years, the festival will come to life on Friday evening, opened by Hatherleigh Silver Band, with a ceilidh as well as live music from Balkan Band and Hazaar! followed by a late night DJ set at The George Inn.
Be sure to check out Il Cornicione Pizzeria, who will be offering their famous pizzas using Italian ingredients. Jewellery and printing workshops are also available.
The festivities will carry on into Saturday, with a full-day line up of live entertainment, moths, bugs, bats and birds of prey, as well our favourite street food, a local makers market, dancing and evening BBQ.