THERE might not have been a fox hunt meet in Crediton since 1981 but Crediton Town Council has said that fox hunt meets are now not welcome in the town.
While the decision has no legal standing, it was at a meeting of the town council on December 2 that Councillor Rachel Backhouse made the proposal, which was passed by all councillors except one who abstained.
The council approved the following: “Crediton Town Council supports Tiverton Town Council’s stance on fox hunting and recognises the call for greater scrutiny of hunt-related gatherings. We will continue to listen to residents, monitor developments, and reflect community values.”
Tiverton Town Council recently passed a motion “the Hunt Meet is not welcome in Tiverton on Boxing Day, or any other day”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.