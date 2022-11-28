Hatherleigh Silver Band members have set up a crowdfunding campaign to purchase new uniforms which are beginning to become worn and ill-fitting.
The band have found that they no longer own enough uniforms in the correct size for all the musicians and are now asking for help to raise enough money to afford new sets, which cost over £250 each. They are hoping to purchase at least five new jackets.
To donate visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hatherleighsilverbandxmas
Pictured: Led by trombonist Tim Williams, Hatherleigh Silver Band are fundraising to afford new uniforms.