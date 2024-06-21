Next Sunday, the Hatherleigh Silver Band will host a unique event on Dartmoor to raise funds for the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART).
Hatherleigh Silver Band will perform at two locations on June 30. The first concert is scheduled from 12 pm to 1.30 pm at Yes Tor and High Willhays, the highest point on Dartmoor. The second concert will be held at Rowtor Car Park at 3.30 pm.
As a special highlight, NDSART will also present the Coronation Medal to a select few team members who have volunteered for five-plus years.